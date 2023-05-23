NEA Management Company LLC Has $27.17 Million Holdings in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

NEA Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,967,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 121,335 shares during the period. GlycoMimetics makes up approximately 1.5% of NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. NEA Management Company LLC owned 17.11% of GlycoMimetics worth $27,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.03. 77,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,583. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

GLYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 93,250 shares in the company, valued at $145,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,489,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,855,862. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 243,500 shares of company stock valued at $417,995 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

