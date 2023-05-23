NEA Management Company LLC Has $7 Million Stock Position in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)

NEA Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,110,367 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC’s holdings in Inventiva were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Inventiva Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IVA stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. Inventiva S.A. has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $11.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st.

About Inventiva

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

