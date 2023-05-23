Nervos Network Trading Up 3.1% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a market cap of $138.26 million and $3.67 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,236.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00335422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.37 or 0.00555756 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00067106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.51 or 0.00424079 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,393,010,841 coins and its circulating supply is 40,826,696,419 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.