New Harbor Financial Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises about 0.9% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 11,360.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,938,000 after buying an additional 3,438,381 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $48,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $36,989,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $28,054,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12,439.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,754,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,658,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,787,131. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.