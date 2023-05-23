New Harbor Financial Group LLC Sells 278,441 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278,441 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 8.7% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,491,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,965,043. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

