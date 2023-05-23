New Harbor Financial Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

SUSA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,735. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $73.86 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.