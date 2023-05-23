NFT 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,762.45 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $729,961.87 and approximately $1,762.45 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006831 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025485 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017908 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,369.54 or 0.99901901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.0198018 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

