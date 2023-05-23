Nicholas Cumins Sells 28,000 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,816.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 1,015,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.08.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 78.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

