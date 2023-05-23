Nippon Paint (OTCMKTS:NPCPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.18

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPCPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

Nippon Paint Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

About Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management and strategies of its group companies that is involved in the manufacture and sale of paints and fine chemicals. It offers automotive and industrial-use coatings and trade-use paints. It also provides surface treatments and fine chemical products.

