Nixon Capital LLC Buys 358,937 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Nixon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 2,761.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,937 shares during the quarter. StoneCo comprises approximately 2.4% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of StoneCo worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 41,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneCo by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 82,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in StoneCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in StoneCo by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,333,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 1,805,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on StoneCo from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on StoneCo from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on StoneCo from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

StoneCo stock remained flat at $13.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,698. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $514.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

