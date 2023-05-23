Nixon Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Moderna comprises about 0.2% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $11.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,615. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,142,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,322,463.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,142,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 422,342 shares of company stock valued at $61,035,619. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

