Nixon Capital LLC Has $12.55 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nixon Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,346 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 8.5% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,362,236. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

