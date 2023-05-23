Nixon Capital LLC Trims Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

Nixon Capital LLC cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. RH comprises 6.1% of Nixon Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.50.

Shares of RH traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,436. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.02. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. RH’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

