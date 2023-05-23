Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
Noah Stock Performance
NOAH opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.
Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Noah
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
