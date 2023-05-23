Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

NOAH opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. Noah has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $21.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noah will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. State Street Corp grew its stake in Noah by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Noah by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 41,031 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noah Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

