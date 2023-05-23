Nordic American Tankers Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Nordic American Tankers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nordic American Tankers has a payout ratio of 88.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 133.3%.

Shares of NAT opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $839.36 million, a PE ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.65.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.55 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAT. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 142,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

