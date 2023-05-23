Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 160.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 262,252 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,704 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 329,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 67.3% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 104,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.