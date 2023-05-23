North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of TSE NOA traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,962. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market cap of C$687.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$26.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.72.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

