North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 25th

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.
North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of TSE NOA traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,962. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock has a market cap of C$687.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$26.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.72.
Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Company Profile
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
See Also
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Doximity is an Overlooked Medical Ecosystem AI Play
- Key Terms You Need to Know When Trading Low-Float Stocks
- 2 Cheap Stocks And 1 Cheap Sector The Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Reasons Royal Caribbean Stock Can Keep Floating Higher
Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.