North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $503.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 37,106 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,057,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 343,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

