NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.91. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.47.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.