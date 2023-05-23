Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.60 and last traded at $135.57. 214,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,799,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 391.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after buying an additional 1,048,657 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $129,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.