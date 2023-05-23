Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,000 ($49.75) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,112 ($38.71) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.45) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($57.21) to GBX 4,000 ($49.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,592.40 ($44.68).

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 13.0 %

Shares of LON DPH traded down GBX 476 ($5.92) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,174 ($39.48). 1,111,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,578. The company has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,816.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,185.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,935.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of GBX 2,473.32 ($30.76) and a one year high of GBX 3,882 ($48.28).

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.