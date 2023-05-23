Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,553 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.35.

Shares of NTR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.66. 689,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $58.75 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

