NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $312.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $772.66 billion, a PE ratio of 179.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $318.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.37.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,584 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,510. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.