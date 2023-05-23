NXM (NXM) Market Capitalization Tops $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,272.12 or 1.00031901 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002373 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

