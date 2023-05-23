NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 330,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 55,651 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.08. 338,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,193. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $198.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.26 and a 200 day moving average of $172.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

