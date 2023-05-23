O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,145 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 296.50, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

