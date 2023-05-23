O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,142 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,444 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 100,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group stock opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $72.82.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.58) to GBX 2,550 ($31.72) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.09) to GBX 2,510 ($31.22) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.31) to GBX 2,900 ($36.07) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

