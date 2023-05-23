O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 169.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.25.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $471.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $478.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

