O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.2 %

Halliburton stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

