ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

ODP Stock Performance

ODP stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ODP has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ODP. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $508,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 2,791.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ODP by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

