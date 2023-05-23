Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,441,000 after buying an additional 47,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $298.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $326.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.84. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.70 and a twelve month high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.