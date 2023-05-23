OMG Network Price Tops $0.80 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $112.76 million and $9.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00053967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00038578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018633 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

