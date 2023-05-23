Optiver Holding B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT)

Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Genfit were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genfit by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genfit by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GNFT opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Genfit S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $5.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Genfit

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNFT shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Genfit in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Genfit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

(Get Rating)

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

