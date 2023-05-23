Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 3,422.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,968 shares during the quarter. Orange comprises 3.4% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orange by 87.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after buying an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Orange by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,012,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 58,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Orange by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 147,780 shares during the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

Orange Stock Up 0.3 %

ORAN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.42. 166,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $13.08.

Orange Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

About Orange

(Get Rating)

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.