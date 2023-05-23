O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 2.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371,324 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $13.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $914.85. 310,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,047. The company has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $578.11 and a 1 year high of $964.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $886.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $849.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

