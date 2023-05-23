O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $928.14 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $567.67 and a 12 month high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $886.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $849.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

