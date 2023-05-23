Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Plans Dividend of $22.75

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 22.75 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 52.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85.

Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance

Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

