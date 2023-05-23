Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Plans Dividend of $22.75

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 22.75 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 52.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous dividend of $12.85.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
Orient Overseas (International) stock opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.89.
Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile
