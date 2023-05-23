Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies comprises 16.4% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 3.43% of Ormat Technologies worth $168,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.22. 80,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,434. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $101.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORA. Barclays assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

