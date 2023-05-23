Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTTW opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Ottawa Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
