Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Ottawa Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTTW opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. Ottawa Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Ottawa Bancorp alerts:

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto.

Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.