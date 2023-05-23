Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $50.00 Price Target at CIBC

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at CIBC from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:OVV traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $36.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,417,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.78.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,244 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $201,837,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Duro Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $56,151,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

