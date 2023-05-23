Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Oxford Lane Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $799.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In other news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $814,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 94,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

