Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:OXLCN)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance
Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 2,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.03.
Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile
