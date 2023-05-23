Ozon (OZON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th.

Ozon Stock Performance

Shares of OZON opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Ozon has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ozon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 185.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,586 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 209,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,899 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ozon by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ozon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 243,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

