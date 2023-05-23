Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 195,000 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 195,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,466,000. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

META traded up $1.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.02. 6,285,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,755,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $253.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.80 and a 200 day moving average of $167.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have commented on META shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $67,592.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,456,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,040 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,483. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.