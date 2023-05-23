Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,130,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,852,000. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.07. 80,024,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,442,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.54.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 141,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $1,453,506.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,914 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,039.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,363. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

