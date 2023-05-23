Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.937-1.967 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $224.26.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,302,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,114,535. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day moving average is $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,744.43, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total transaction of $2,779,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,110,214.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,380 shares of company stock valued at $51,233,846 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 623 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

