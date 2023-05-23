Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.29

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.29 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 20.48 ($0.25), with a volume of 13342898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.86 ($0.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 165 ($2.05) to GBX 155 ($1.93) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77. The company has a market cap of £161.35 million, a PE ratio of -1,686.00 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 47.95.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

