Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Price Up 6%

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 115,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,968,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

PGRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.34%.

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 221,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,439.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $127,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,919.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 194,500 shares of company stock valued at $915,165 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,167,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,607.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,857 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,619 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 216.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,344,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 919,605 shares in the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

