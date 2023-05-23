Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 13,791 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 213,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 130,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 23,772 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 936.4% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.08 and a 52-week high of $62.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

