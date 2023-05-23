Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.3% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gator Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,874. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

